“Govt has no business to interfere in customary laws and religious practices of citizens”

Dalits, OBCs and Tribals too come out against Uniform Civil Code

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

An influential group of different socio-religious organizations has asked the government of India not to interfere in customary laws and religious practices of social groups, tribals, dalits, and religious communities in the name of Uniform Civil Code. “We will strongly condemn and oppose the design of the government and collectively reject the UCC” it said.

The organizations from across the country namely All India Backwards and Minority Communities Employees Federation ( BAMCEF ), Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi, Confederation of Dalit and Tribals Organisations, All India Ravidasiya Dharam Sangathan, National Conference for Minorities, Sikh Personal Law Board, Federation of Catholic Associations of Archdiocese of Delhi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Sikh Talmail group, Committee For Protection of Religious & Cultural Diversities, and activists at a meeting here unanimously resolved that the government should not interfere in the traditions, customs, and religious practices of various communities. The meeting categorically observed that the one nation one law view of the Uniform Civil Code is a pernicious attempt to intervene in the social and religious affairs of various communities and groups.

The meeting passed as resolution saying …:

We, the members of the Minority communities, Dalits and Tribals want to Unitedly proclaim that UCC is a threat to:

The fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. (Art 25, 26, 29)

Constitutional guarantees and protections must be upheld (Article 371, Scheduled Areas, Scheduled Tribes)

Religious and cultural diversities and to the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The distinct identities of religious and cultural groups.

The reservation provided to SC, ST and OBCs. And under the garb of equality by removing discrimination they will then move to scrape reservation.

The federal structure of the country.

The idea of India, enshrined in the Constitution of the country, with an aim to establish their dream project of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ based on Manusmriti, with their pet slogan ‘ Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan.

We, the members and leaders of Minority communities, Dalits and Tribal groups, take the pledge that:

We will protect religious, cultural and all fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution.

We will strongly condemn and oppose the design of the government and collectively reject the UCC.

And will ensure that the life and property of every citizen is safeguarded and it is a fundamental and constitutional duty of the government to do so

We will prevent the desecration of religious books and places of worship and protect the Churches, Mosques, Gurdwaras and other religious places from being burnt or destroyed. We will prevent all attempts to illegally occupy the places of worships of other groups and will demand that the ‘Worship Places Act of 1991,will be implemented in letter & spirit.

We will uphold the federal and plural structure of our country and our secular & democratic character will be respected and protected by the Government, political parties and by all the citizens of the country.

We take the pledge that we shall strive to ensure peace, safety & security, justice and a dignified life for every citizen of the country. We shall strive to end all forms of injustice, discrimination and harassment.

Taking into account the prevailing situation in Manipur, the gathering condemned the polarization of the Meithis and Kukis in the state and urged the government to take effective steps to ensure peace in the region without compromising the rights of the tribals.

Mr. Naba Saraniya, M.P., A tribal leader fro Assam

Shri Ashok Bharti, President, Confederation of Dalit and Tribals Organisations

Shri R. Sukhdev Waghmare, Head, All India Ravidasiya Dharam Sangathan

Mr. Rahul Dambale, National Conference of Minorities

Prof. Jagmohan Singh, Convener, Sikh Personal Law Board

Jb Syed Sadatullah Husaini, Vice President, All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Shri Waman Meshram,

President, All India Backwards and Minority Communities Employees Federation ( BAMCEF )

Ml Md. Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, G. Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Mr. A C Michael, President, Federation of Catholic Associations of Archdiocese of Delhi

Sardar Daljit Singh, Talmail group, Amritsar

Dr. Adv. M. P. Raju

Shri Rajender Pal Gautam, MLA, Delhi

Ml Ahmad Faisal Rahmani, Ameer e Shariat

Sister. Adv. Mary Scaria

Eng. Mohd Saleem, Naib Ameer, Jamat-e-Islami, Hind

Adv. P I Jose

Mr. Kamal Faruqui, Executive Member, AIMPLB

Mr. Fahad Rahmani, Director, Rahmani Foundation

Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas, Convener Committee For Protection of Religious & Cultural Diversities.