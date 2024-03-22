AMN

World Water Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed every year on 22nd of March, to honor the importance of freshwater. World Water Day brings people, organizations, and governments together to confront urgent water challenges and strive toward guaranteeing that everyone has access to clean water and sanitation through awareness-raising events, educational programs, and community-driven campaigns.

The theme for this year is ‘Water for prosperity and peace’. It emphasises the critical role water plays in fostering cooperation and stability around the world. This year the World Water Day calls for international collaboration to ensure equitable access to water and promote water as a tool for peacebuilding.

The UN General Assembly designated March 22nd as World Water Day in 1993, following the recommendations of the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). Since then, it has been observed globally to highlight water-related issues and promote action to address them.