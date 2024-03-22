FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2024 05:16:13      انڈین آواز

World Water Day Is Being Celebrated Today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

World Water Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed every year on 22nd of March, to honor the importance of freshwater. World Water Day brings people, organizations, and governments together to confront urgent water challenges and strive toward guaranteeing that everyone has access to clean water and sanitation through awareness-raising events, educational programs, and community-driven campaigns.

The theme for this year is ‘Water for prosperity and peace’. It emphasises the critical role water plays in fostering cooperation and stability around the world. This year the World Water Day calls for international collaboration to ensure equitable access to water and promote water as a tool for peacebuilding.

The UN General Assembly designated March 22nd as World Water Day in 1993, following the recommendations of the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). Since then, it has been observed globally to highlight water-related issues and promote action to address them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سی ایم اروند کیجریوال گرفتار، ای ڈی نے پوچھ گچھ کے بعد گرفتار کر لیا۔

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED AMN اروند کیجریوال گرفتار: لوک سبھ ...

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart