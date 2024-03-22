CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools for Engaging in Malpractice

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has disaffiliated 20 schools for engaging in malpractices. The Board has disaffiliated Five schools from Delhi alone.

A notification by the CBSE said the stringent action was taken after discrepancies were found in adherence to affiliation and examination norms during surprise inspections by the board. CBSE also said that these schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and were not maintaining records properly. After a thorough inquiry, the board decided to disaffiliate and downgrade them.