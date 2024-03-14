‘Won’t allow NRC and CAA to take place’: Mamata Banerjee

AMN / WEB DESK

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Centre will not be allowed to carry out exercises of the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

“It is only before elections. I have already said it 3-4 times. Our stand is very clear. It is only to show the people and trouble them. They have NRC at the back of their minds. We won’t allow both to take place (NRC and CAA),” Mamata Banerjee said.

On Monday evening, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Earlier today, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev informed that the State government will challenge the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court, adding that it will pray to the apex court to declare the act “anti-Constitutional”.