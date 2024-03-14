FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2024 02:32:22      انڈین آواز

‘Won’t allow NRC and CAA to take place’: Mamata Banerjee

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Centre will not be allowed to carry out exercises of the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

“It is only before elections. I have already said it 3-4 times. Our stand is very clear. It is only to show the people and trouble them. They have NRC at the back of their minds. We won’t allow both to take place (NRC and CAA),” Mamata Banerjee said.

On Monday evening, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Earlier today, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev informed that the State government will challenge the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court, adding that it will pray to the apex court to declare the act “anti-Constitutional”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart