Government blocks 18 OTT platforms over obscene and vulgar content

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry of India has blocked 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content. This include Dreams Films, Hunters, Hot Shots VIP, Prime Play and Uncut Adda. Nineteen websites, ten apps and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India. The decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in consultation with other Ministries and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights.

The Ministry said, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly emphasized the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of creative expression. It said, a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner.

