SKM’s Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat to hold rally at Delhi’s Ramlila ground

WEB DESK

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced that thousands of farmers, agriculture workers and rural people have started moving towards Delhi to participate in the “All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” being organised by the farmer union at the historic Ram Lila ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Several farmer leaders and their supporters reached the venue to take stock of the arrangements for the mega famer event on Wednesday evening.

The SKM had said that during the event the organisations will adopt a ‘Letter of Resolution’ to step up efforts against the pro corporate policies and their fight to save farming, food security and their livelihood.

The preparations at the venue are in an advanced stage of completion and the farmers who have already reached the national capital are being looked after by SKM, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SKM’s concerned coordination committees and workers met here, giving final touches to all preparations.