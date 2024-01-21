Who is Sana Javed, who replaced Sania Mirza in Shoaib Malik’s life

Web Desk

Now it is officially that confirmed that Sania Mirza and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik marriage has been ended for a few months now.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sania father Imran Mirza said: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, remained in the headlines for quite a time since 2022 following the reports of their separation.

The new wife of Shoib Mallik is famous Pakistani actor Sana Javed — she made her acting depute in 2012 with a drama named Shehr-e-Zaat.

Later on, she appeared in several plays and won hearts and fame due to her powerful acting and attractive personality.

Sana received recognition after playing a leading role in the blockbuster drama Khaani in 2017. The serial produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, and spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi aired on Geo TV. In the serial, she performed a leading role against Feroze Khan.

After marrying Shoaib, Sana changed her name in the bio on her Instagram account. It now reads “Sana Shoaib Malik”.

According to media reports, the actor was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 25 March 1993. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She went to a top-notch school in Karachi for her primary education, before completing her graduation from the University of Karachi.

In an interview with a daily newspaper, the incredible actor was of the view that she was a “very sensitive person” in real life and always supportive towards her loved ones.

“My family is my weakness and strength, and I love them to bits.”

The actor added that she is extremely passionate about her work and this industry has made me very strong. “I love shopping,” she said on a lighter note.

In October 2020, Sana tied the knot with Sammi Meri Waar singer Umair Jaswal in an intimate ceremony. The couple surprised their fans after they shared pictures from their wedding nuptials. However, their marriage could not last long.