Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor finally reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave a surprise perfect Christmas gift for fans! The celebrity couple finally revealed daughter Raha’s face.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally revealed daughter Raha’s full face as they headed for their mandatory Christmas brunch. The celeb couple proudly posed with their baby girl as paps clicked them.

The couple, on December 25, revealed Raha’s full face to the world as they headed for Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor’s house. Raha curiously peeked at paps as they clicked her. She looked adorable in a Christmas-themed dress and wore wine-coloured shoes for that extra dollop of cuteness.

