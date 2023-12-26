Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor finally reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave a surprise perfect Christmas gift for fans! The celebrity couple finally revealed daughter Raha’s face.

The couple, on December 25, revealed Raha’s full face to the world as they headed for Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor’s house. Raha curiously peeked at paps as they clicked her. She looked adorable in a Christmas-themed dress and wore wine-coloured shoes for that extra dollop of cuteness.