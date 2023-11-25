इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2023 09:54:38      انڈین آواز

IFFI 54: Seven films nominated under Best Debut Feature Film of Director Category

Seven films have been nominated under the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director Category and are being showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. This competition category at IFFI provides a platform for budding filmmakers and their outstanding films, both from India and abroad.

IFFI by instituting this Award celebrate and nurture innovation in storytelling, freshness of perspectives, and excellence in cinema. Out of the 7 films, two are Indian and 5 are foreign films. Two Indian films in the race are the Hindi film ‘Dhai Aakhar’ directed by Praveen Arora.

This movie is based on a novel ‘Teerthatan Ke Baad’ by Amrik Singh Deep. Another Indian film is ‘Iratta, directed by Rohit M.G. Krishnan. Five foreign films vying for this honour are Turkish film ‘Almost Entirely A Slight Disaster, directed by Umut Subaşı; Swiss film ‘Let Me Go’, directed by Maxime Rappaz; Albanian film ‘Ocarina’, directed by Alban Zogjani; South Korean film ‘Sleep’, by Jason Yu and Turkish film ‘When The Seedlings Grow, by Rêger Azad Kaya. This award will be presented at the closing ceremony of IFFI on the 28th of this month.

