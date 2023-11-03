Salman Khan’s Tiger 3’s new promo – Tiger is Back!

WEB DESK

After the incredibly successful Tiger 3 teaser, trailer and the first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, YRF surprised audiences today with a 50-second video asset Tiger Is Back! It presents Salman Khan aka Tiger as a one-man army protecting India against a villain that wants to destroy it at any cost!



For audiences worldwide, Tiger 3 is a must-watch action spectacle from the YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered blockbusters! This is the fifth film from this interconnected franchise and follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, WAR & Pathaan!





In this action promo, Salman Khan is being threatened by Emraan Hashmi, the evil mastermind and super agent Tiger’s nemesis in the film. He cold-bloodedly declares that he will mercilessly hurt India and hunt down Indians.



Catch the adrenaline pumping video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lab9qYrl2tQ



Tiger 3 has two of the biggest megastars of Indian cinema Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif reprising their iconic roles of super spies Tiger & Zoya! Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, Nov 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.