इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 04:59:47      انڈین آواز

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3’s new promo – Tiger is Back!

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

After the incredibly successful Tiger 3 teaser, trailer and the first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, YRF surprised audiences today with a 50-second video asset Tiger Is Back! It presents Salman Khan aka Tiger as a one-man army protecting India against a villain that wants to destroy it at any cost!

For audiences worldwide, Tiger 3 is a must-watch action spectacle from the YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered blockbusters! This is the fifth film from this interconnected franchise and follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, WAR & Pathaan!


In this action promo, Salman Khan is being threatened by Emraan Hashmi, the evil mastermind and super agent Tiger’s nemesis in the film. He cold-bloodedly declares that he will mercilessly hurt India and hunt down Indians.

Catch the adrenaline pumping video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lab9qYrl2tQ

Tiger 3 has two of the biggest megastars of Indian cinema Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif reprising their iconic roles of super spies Tiger & Zoya! Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, Nov 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart