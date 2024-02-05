Grammy Awards; Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain Bag Best Global Music Album Grammy for ‘This Moment’

Prominent Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti bagged the prestigious Grammy award today. They clinched the award in Best Global Music Album category for their latest album This Moment. The album This Moment was released in June last year. The album consisted of eight songs by John McLaughlin, Zakir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan.



Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain also bagged the Grammy in Best Global Music Performance category for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. Moreover, Veteran Indian classical flute artist Rakesh Chaurasia managed to win dual Grammy for his collaborative album As We Speak in the Best Contemporary Instrumental and Best Global Music Performance categories. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles today.