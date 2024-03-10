FreeCurrencyRates.com

Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

Mumbai

Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic has been crowned the 71st Miss World in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai yesterday. The 24-year-old Pyszková competed against contestants from 115 countries. Last year’s winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as the 71st Miss World. Meanwhile, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was crowned the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant.

According to Miss World Organisation, Krystyna Pyszková is a student, volunteer, and international model. The 24-year-old is studying for two degrees in Law and Business Administration while working as a model. She founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and continues to support the work there. Krystyna’s proudest moment includes opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania. She has a passion for Music and Art having spent nine years in an Art Academy.

