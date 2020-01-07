West Bengal: Students take out rallies to protest JNU violence

AMN

Various student organizations in West Bengal, took out rallies in Kolkata city to protest the violence inside the JNU campus today. Students of Calcutta, Presidency and Jadavpur Universities took out rallies carrying posters and placards condemning the incident and they demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the violence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the attack on students and teachers at JNU in Delhi as a fascist surgical strike by the BJP. She appealed to the student community for a united fight against such activities.