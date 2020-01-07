Campuses are being raided by police or lumpen elements: Sonia Gandhi

WEB DESK

Strongly condemning violence in JNU Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government.”

Congress President condemned the violence on JNU students and teachers on Sunday night as “bone chilling attack”. It is a grim reminder of the extent to which the Centre will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent, she said.

Expressing solidarity with the students and other youth, she said the Congress condemns the violence.

“Students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. Sadly, the Modi government seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations,” she said.

The UPA chairperson added that the voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. “The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable.

Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government,” she added.