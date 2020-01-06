FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2020 09:43:37      انڈین آواز
Delhi Police finds vital clues to JNU violence

WEB DESK

Delhi Police today said that they have found some vital clues in connection with the yesterday’s JNU violence and Police will solve this case very soon.

Delhi Police Spokesman M S Randhawa said that an FIR has been lodged in the matter and investigation is underway. He said, all the 34 persons, who were hospitalized after the violence, have been discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Mr. Randhawa said, Crime Branch team today visited the spot and gathered some information. He also said, a Fact-Finding Committee headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh has been constituted.

Denying the charges of delay on the part of Delhi Police, he said, police acted immediately and handled the law and order situation professionally.

