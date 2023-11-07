इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2023 09:55:52      انڈین آواز

Voting ends by and large peacefully in Mizoram and for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh

Voting concluded peacefully for the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and single-phase polling in Mizoram.
 
In Chhattisgarh, 20 out of 90 constituencies went to polls in the first phase. Most of these constituencies were in Naxal-affected areas. Overall, 71.11 percent of polling was registered in the State. 223 candidates, including 25 women were in the fray.

In the second and final phase, the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on the 17th of this month.

In Mizoram, voting was held for all 40 assembly seats. Overall 77.73 percent voter turnout was recorded in the state. 174 candidates were in the fray. Some of the prominent faces whose fate has been sealed in EVM today are Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, Chief Ministerial candidate of the Zoram People’s Movement Lalduhawma and State BJP President Vanlalhmuaka.

