इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2023 09:55:38      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Electioneering gaining momentum, PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad

Staff Reporter

Electioneering in Telangana is gaining momentum with top leaders from different political parties descending in the state to join the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad later this evening.

PCC President Revanth Reddy will be taking up whirl wind campaign in which he will address 3-4 meetings daily across the state. BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to complete the first round of campaign in the name of Praja Ashirwada Sabhalu, and taking up another round of electioneering from 9th of this month onwards.

Almost all major parties are yet to clear a few names of their contestants for few Assembly constituencies. Prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting at LB Stadium in Hyderabad this evening.

Image

The meeting is being held in the name of Backward Classes Atma Gourava Sabha. The meeting gained importance as the BJP has announced that a Backward Classes leader will be its Chief Minister’s candidate. The Prime minister will be addressing another meeting in Secunderabad in three days on 11th of this month. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will be attending election rallies in Telangana in a few days from now. BRS Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is addressing 3-4 Praja Ashirwada Sabhas every day across the state while the party candidates are making vigorous door to door campaign at the ground level. MIM candidates are undertaking Padayatras in the old city of Hyderabad.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

