Rajasthan Elections: 2605 candidates file nominations for upcoming elections

AMN / RAIPUR

A total of 2 thousand 605 candidates have filed 3 thousand 436 nominations for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Maximum 31 candidates filed nominations in Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency of Jaipur. Whereas on Dudu and Lalsot assembly seats, just 4 candidates have filed nominations. Nomination papers will be scrutinized today. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 9 November. Voting for all 200 assembly constituencies will be held on November 25 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Congress and BJP rebels have filed nominations in large numbers in assembly elections this time. In both the parties, nominations have been filed on 25 seats each by rebel candidates. They are MLAs, former MLAs or senior party workers. who have a strong support base in the area. Therefore, the focus of both parties is now to settle their rebelling candidates.

Meanwhile, the election campaign is also gaining momentum in the state. Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar today. On the other hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch the Seven Guarantees Yatra of Congress today.