India, Panama discuss UN matters during delegation-level talks

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Carlos Arturo Hoyos and Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal held delegation level talks in New Delhi. In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry said that both countries had useful discussions on UN matters. India also wished Panama for a productive Presidency of the United Nations Security Council in August 2025. The Panama Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs described the bilateral talks as fruitful. Talking exclusively to Akashvani News, Mr. Hoyos said the discussions included issues of mutual interest for both countries.

