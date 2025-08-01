Bangladesh army officer faces probe for alleged links to banned Awami League ‘secret meeting’

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Army has launched a court of inquiry against one of its officers, Major Sadique, over allegations of political involvement with the banned Awami League and its affiliate, the Chhatra League. The officer was detained from his residence in Dhaka’s Uttara on July 17, according to an official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The investigation was triggered after law enforcement agencies reported the officer’s suspected links to a clandestine meeting held on July 8 at a convention centre in the capital’s Bashundhara area. That gathering, attended by 300–400 individuals—including activists from the banned Awami League and Chhatra League—allegedly involved anti-government slogans and plans to incite public unrest aimed at facilitating the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Police arrested 22 individuals from the scene and filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Bhatara Police Station. Investigators later found evidence linking Major Sadique to the event.

The ISPR noted that a second court of inquiry has been formed to look into the officer’s unauthorised absence from duty. “Based on the findings, disciplinary action will be taken under military law,” said the ISPR, adding that the Army remains in close coordination with police and other law enforcement bodies.

A military press briefing earlier hinted at a senior officer’s involvement, and the ISPR has now confirmed the investigation. It reiterated the Army’s firm stance against political affiliation within its ranks, stating that any such breach will be addressed with “strict action.” The Army underlined its commitment to professionalism, constitutional duty, and discipline amid ongoing national transition following last year’s popular uprising that toppled Hasina’s government.