PM Modi urges people to promote indigenous products during Diwali

Festival of lights Diwali is being celebrated across the country

As India gears up to celebrate Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to promote the Vocal For Local movement across the country as he shared an inspirational video on promoting local products. PM Modi called on people to ensure that their priority during festivals is “vocal for local”, Let us together fulfill our dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In the video shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter), the prime minister called on people to ensure that their priority during festivals is “vocal for local”  https://tinyurl.com/4bcd4rmv

The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to share selfies with indigenous products on the Namo App and make digital payments via UPI.

Prime Minister in his speech on Independence Day from the Red Fort’ has advocated the “Vocal for Local” message to foster the rapid advancement of the country by endorsing local products. The essence of ‘Vocal for Local’ is to not only produce and use local products but also to promote them. This initiative is geared towards generating employment opportunities for a multitude of individuals within the region, fostering the growth of local markets.

The broader objective is to propel the progress of these local markets to a level where they can export their goods to numerous countries worldwide, thus bolstering the Indian economy.

Opportunities to promote local skills and products: Vocal for Local is not just about buying the products but also about promoting them through various channels. We need to use digital media and online tools to create linkages between the producers and the consumers. Direct selling is the best way to help small entrepreneurs become profitable. This also calls for skilling them appropriately in various aspects of production, packaging, logistics, marketing, sales, and so on. Besides, many women entrepreneurs, and self-employed will get a chance to market products to a larger consumer base.

