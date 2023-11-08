Row erupts over CM Nitish’s remarks on ‘sex’ in Assembly

Treat it like sex education,’ clarifies Tejashwi; BJP counters

AMN / PATNA

Though termed by many including opposition BJP the remarks made by CM Nitish Kumar On ‘Sex’ in Bihar Assembly in Bihar as ‘Vulgar’, his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav defended his boss

Speaking in the state assembly about women’s education, the Chief Minister used language that has been described as “vulgar” and derogatory”. The Opposition BJP has slammed him as “vulgar”.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while explaining why Bihar’s fertility rate has dropped from 4.2 to 2.9 per cent.

While speaking to the media over the statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the Chief Minister’s statement was about sex education. Later, he added that whenever sex education is discussed, people feel shy and hesitate. He said, “If someone misinterprets this statement, then it is wrong.

The Chief Minister’s statement was about sex education. Whenever sex education is discussed, When it is talked about, people feel shy and hesitant, which should be avoided. This is taught in schools now. He said that what should be done practically to stop population growth… It should not be taken in the wrong way.

“Let me clarify something,” Tejashwi Yadav said shortly after the video of his comments was widely circulated and severely criticised on social media.

“Whatever the Chief Minister was saying was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic, but it is taught in schools — in science, biology. Children learn this. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner, but as sex education,” the Deputy Chief Minister later told reporters.

Mr Kumar has come under severe attack from the BJP, which has called him the most vulgar leader in politics.

“Indian politics has not seen a leader as vulgar as Nitish Babu. His mind is infested with the worms from “B” grade adult films. His double-meaning comments should be banned. Seems he has been deeply influenced by the company he keeps,” read a rough translation of its Hindi post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Nitish Kumar has tarnished the dignity and decorum of democracy. His statement is like a roadside loafer and is anti-women… It is very shameful to make such a statement in the Assembly. It seems he is mentally ill. He should resign and immediately consult a doctor,” Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a video statement posted on X.

The National Commission for Women has demanded that the Chief Minister apologise.Listen to the latest

“National Commission for Women, vehemently condemns the recent statements made by Nitish Kumar in the Vidhan Sabha concerning women’s fertility and education and linking it to the population of the country,” the Commission posted on X.

“Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women’s rights and choices.Bihar’s Chief Minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks,” it added.