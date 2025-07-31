India gives license to Starlink to launch satellite internet service

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that Elon Musk-led Starlink has received a license to launch satellite internet service in India and a framework for spectrum allocation is also in place for a smooth rollout. Addressing the Mobile Conclave on the occasion of 30 years of mobile telephony in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted that India’s digital journey in the last 11 years has been extraordinary. He added that in the last decade digital access from remote villages to metro cities has empowered citizens and made India a global leader in affordable and inclusive technology.

He mentioned that the country now has 1.2 billion telephone connections and internet subscribers have increased by 286 percent to 97 crore. The Union Minister further asserted that with a 96.6 percent drop in mobile data rates, India has become the cheapest data provider in the world. Mr. Scindia added that 5G network coverage has reached 99.6 percent of the districts in the country and 30 crore consumers are taking advantage of it through 4.74 lakh 5G towers. He also informed that Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES are also awaiting spectrum allocation to launch satellite-based communication services. The Minister emphasized that the government telecom company BSNL’s re-establishment of its foothold has been a major achievement and mentioned that BSNL has set up more than 83 thousand 4G network sites.