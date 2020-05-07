Vizag Gas Leak Updates: 11 Dead, Over 5,000 Sick

CM Announces Rs 1 Crore for Kin of Deceased

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

At least 11 people, including two children, have died while about 300 are hospitalised after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh today.

The Vizag factory was trying to open post lockdown when the incident occurred, DG NDRF told media that several people were taken to hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing difficulties.

Footages of the incident show people lying on Vizag’s roads near the site, possibly unconscious. Many are being carried into ambulances, and people rushing in to help. An industrial siren sounds in the background, amid a heartbreaking scene of a child trying to wake up a woman lying unconscious on the divider.

Produced Stuff Used to Make Disposable Plastic Cutlery | LG Polymers India, the company behind the deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam that left at least nine dead and hundreds hospitalised, is a subsidiary of leading South Korean chemical firm LG Chem that had entered India in 1997 through the acquisition of a local company. The Vizag plant manufactures polystyrene (PS) that finds wide utility in the food-service industry as rigid trays and containers, disposable utensils, and foamed cups, plates and bowls. Read More

A specialised chemical called PTBC, made only in Vapi town of Gujarat, will be sent to Visakhapatnam on an urgent basis to help in neutralising the effects of gas leak at a polymer plant there, a Gujarat government official said on Thursday. Para-tertiary butyl catechol or PTBC is currently being used in Visakhapatnam to neutralise the effect of the gas leak, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary in the Gujarat chief minister’s office.

District collector Vinay Chand said that the immediate priority is to arrest the leak and ensure proper medicare to the affected people.

Teams of NDRF, police are working on bring the normalcy in those effected areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting the hospital and the affected areas in short while to monitor the situation personally.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed shock on the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness at the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all.

He expressed confidence that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed deep distress by the loss of lives due to the gas leak in Visakhapatnam.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of those taken ill.

In a series of tweets, Mr Naidu said he spoke to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. They assured him that needed assistance is being given to ensure safety of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam following gas leak from a chemical plant.

He spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all help and support.

Mr Modi also spoke to officials of Home Ministry and NDMA and said the situation is being monitored closely.

The Prime Minister also convened a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority in wake of the situation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of deceased in the Visakhapatnam Gas leak mishap.

Terming the incident as disturbing, Mr Shah said that Home Ministry is continuously and closely monitoring the situation.

He informed that he has spoken to NDMA officials and concerned authorities and has asked them to provide all required assistance to the State to tackle the situation.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased due to the gas leak at a Private firm in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh today.

Mr. Reddy interacted with the Chief Secretary and DGP of the State and took stock of the situation.

He has instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures.

Mr. Reddy also spoke to the Union Home Secretary and has asked him to provide all the required assistance to the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage accident.

He said it was an unfortunate incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

He wished speedy and early recover of those fell ill due to the gas leakage.

Meanwhile, Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) , Satya Narayan Pradhan has informed that the source of Gas leak in the Private Plant at Gopalpatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh has been plugged.

He said that NDRF has been able to rescue people out of the affected area.

Mr. Pradhan informed that the regional response team along with state team jointly carried out the rescue operation.