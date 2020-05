Total mounts to 52,952

AMN / NEW DELHI

A total of 3,561 new confirmed cases of novel corona virus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 52,952.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 15,267 patients have cured so far and the recovery rate reached to 28.83 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 89 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 1783.