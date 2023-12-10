इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 07:36:16      انڈین آواز

Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai as the next CM of Chhattisgarh during the BJP legislature meeting in Raipur, earlier today.

Vishnu Deo Sai has been chosen by the BJP central leadership as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. In his first reaction after he was made the CM, Deo Sai said he would fulfil the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under “Modi ki guarantee”.

The announcement of Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister came after a key meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

After he was chosen as Chhattisgarh CM, Vishnu Seo Dai said he will fulfil the promises made by the BJP to the people of the state under “Modi ki guarantee”. The Chhattisgarh government’s first order of business will be to sanction 18 lakh houses to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he added.

Hours after he was announced as the CM-designate, Vishnu Deo Sai met Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and staked a claim to form the government in the state.

The BJP contested the recently concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly polls without declaring any CM face. The saffron party won a landslide victory, securing 54 out of the total 90 seats.

After the BJP wrested power from the Congress, Bhupesh Baghel on December 3 resigned as the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Baghel congratulated Vishnu Seo Dai on being chosen for the CM post.

