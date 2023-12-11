इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2023 08:08:19      انڈین آواز

Supreme Court upholds validity of Govt decision to abrogate Article 370 of Constitution from J&K

AGENCIES

In a significant move, Supreme Court has upheld the validity of Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre in 2019 scrapped the Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The verdict from a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud comes in response to a bunch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 four years ago. The apex court said the Article 370 was a temporary provision brought for some specific purposes and there is no mala-fide in President’s order abrogating it. Supreme Court said, Jammu and Kashmir did not enjoy any sovereignty after it joined the Union of India. The apex Court said Jammu and Kashmir does not have internal sovereignty different from other states.

