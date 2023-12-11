Mohan Yadav to be new CM of Madhya Pradesh, Jagdish Devda & Rajendra Shukla to be Dy CMs

Mohan Yadav, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, served as the higher education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

AMN / BHOPAL

Senior BJP leader Dr Mohan Yadav will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh . He was unanimously elected to this post in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held today.



In the Legislature Party meeting, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav as the new leader of the Legislature Party. Senior leaders Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, and other senior leaders supported the proposal. After the election of Dr. Mohan Yadav as the leader of the Legislative Party, outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan submitted his resignation letter to Governor Mangu Bhai Patel.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan and staked a claim to form the new government. According to party sources, senior leaders and the Finance Minister in the current government, Jagdish Deora and Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla have been nominated as Deputy Chief Ministers. Former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be given the responsibility of Assembly Speaker. But official confirmation is still awaited.



On this occasion, the three observers of the BJP high command, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National President of BJP Backward Class Morcha Dr K Laxman, and National Secretary of BJP Asha Lakda were also present during the meeting. Addressing the party MLAs after the meeting, Dr Mohan Yadav said that he is a small worker of the party and he is grateful to the Central and State leaders for this responsibility.



58-year-old Dr. Yadav has been elected MLA for the third time from Ujjain South Assembly seat. He became MLA for the first time in 2013 and was holding the charge of Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government. Doctor Yadav, who holds a PhD degree, has been associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad since his student days. He has also handled various responsibilities in state and national bodies.