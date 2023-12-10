इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 10:38:32      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah asks Eastern Zonal states to adopt an amicable approach to the resolution of long-standing issues

Staff Reporter / Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 26th Eastern Zonal Meeting in Patna on Sunday. Addressing the representatives of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha Mr. Shah appealed to all members to work with the spirit of cooperative federalism for all-round development.

The Union minister said, member states should adopt a liberal and amicable approach to the resolution of long-standing issues. He further said that during the past nine years, the history of the Eastern Zonal Council has been very successful as more than 1,100 disputes have been resolved on this platform through dialogue.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue of caste census during the meeting. Mr Kumar requested the Centre to conduct a Caste-based Census in the country so that justice can be done to the deprived classes. He said Bihar has taken lots of corrective measures for the alleviation of poverty following the release of a socio-economic report.

