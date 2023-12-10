Rajnath Singh unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat in New Delhi

AMN

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said, the installation of a grand statue of Gandhi Ji is a commendable step.

He said, the thoughts of Gandhi are still relevant. Mr. Singh said, by adopting the path of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi not only won the hearts of the people of India but all across the world. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi into his life and served the people of the country.