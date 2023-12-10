Cong distances itself from IT raid at Dhiraj Sahu premises, says MP should explain

AMN

As the counting of notes on premises linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu continued on Saturday and is yet to be over, the Congress said the party is not connected to the businesses of the MP.

Only the MP himself can and should explain how such a huge amount of cash has reportedly been unearthed by the income tax authorities from his properties, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after the BJP sharpened its attack on the party over the issue.

PM Modi tweeted about this huge cash haul and said it is Modi’s guarantee that every penny has to be returned to the public. BJP leaders shared Dhiraj Sahu’s photo with Rahul Gandhi asking the party to break the silence on the issue.

The income tax raids started on Wednesday but even after 4 days, the officials on Saturday said the counting of the notes was not yet over. The SBI regional manager said full staff were not deployed in the counting work as the bank was also open.

Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu

The raids have been going on in three states– Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal — in connection with an Odisha-based distillery group which is linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Dhiraj Sahu has been Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand since 2010. His son Ritesh Sahu is the managing director of the company on I-T radar — Boudh Distillery Private Limited. Dhiraj Sahu’s elder brother Uday Shankar Prasad is the chairman. The company manufactures extra-neutral alcohol which is a raw material for making alcoholic beverages.

This group is also a partner of Baldeo Sahu and Group of Companies which has been accused of tax evasion.

The huge stash of money also has ₹500 denominations which were banned after demonetisation in 2016. It is believed that these notes have been stored for a long time as some have developed mildew.

BJP workers staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi against the alleged corruption. The protest was also attended by West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and MLA Vijendra Gupta among others.

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared Dhiraj Sahu’s photo with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the yatra was actually to unite the thieves of the country.