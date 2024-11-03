Verification patrolling commences in Demchok, Depsang: MEA

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry today said that verification patrolling has commenced on mutually agreed terms between India and China in Demchok and Depsang. Briefing media in New Delhi, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the last phase of disengagement was agreed upon between India and China on 21st October. The spokesperson said that relevant dialogue mechanisms at the level of Foreign Ministers and other officials will be used to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations with China, as agreed at the recent leaders’ meeting in Kazan.

On US sanctions on Indian entities, the spokesperson highlighted that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and nonproliferation controls. He underlined that India is also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes – the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime. He said New Delhi’s understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. He added that in keeping with its established non-proliferation credentials, the government is working with all the relevant departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions.

Regular strategic trade and export control outreach events for Indian industries and stakeholders are being carried out by government agencies. Mr Jaiswal said India is also in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues.

On the cancellation of Diwali celebrations in Canada, the spokespersons termed it unfortunate that the prevailing atmosphere in Canada has reached high levels of intolerance and extremism. Responding to a query on visas, Mr Jaiswal said New Delhi is monitoring the well-being of students and temporary workers from India who are currently in Canada.