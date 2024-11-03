THE INDIAN AWAAZ

J&K: 3 terrorists neutralized by security forces in two separate encounters

Nov 3, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

In two separate encounters in the Kashmir Valley Saturday, three terrorists have been neutralized by a joint team of security forces following Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) based on specific intelligence regarding their presence in the respective areas. The operations later turned into gun battles that resulted in the elimination of the three terrorists.

IGP Kashmir VK Birdi confirmed that one top Lashkar commander identified as Usman alias Chota Waleed, hailing from Pakistan, has been killed in an encounter in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The slain terrorist had been active for a long time and was involved in several terror crimes in the Kashmir Valley. During the operation, four security personnel, which included two J&K Police personnel and two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force, were injured and have been shifted to the hospital.

Mr. Birdi said that two terrorists have also been killed by security forces in the Larnoo Kukernag encounter in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir this afternoon.

Meanwhile, suspicious movement was spotted by security forces in the Panar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir. When challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces and escaped deep into the dense forests. The security forces have launched a massive search operation.  

