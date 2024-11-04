India on High Growth Trajectory and Wants to Grow with World, Says Jaishankar in Australia

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Sunday said India has put in place a framework in which relationship with Australia will grow further in the times to come. He emphasized that the shift in the relationship between the two countries was not accomplished on “autopilot,” but rather through efforts, leadership, and ambition on both sides.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia on the first leg of his two-nation tour this evening, Mr Jaishankar said India is on a high growth trajectory and wants to grow with the world. He said India has comprehensive strategic partnership with select countries in the world and Australia happens to be one.

During his speech, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government, global dynamics, and the efforts of the Indian diaspora were key factors in the advancement of India-Australia relations. He mentioned that there are numerous opportunities for global cooperation in the fields of education and research.

External Affairs Minister is on five-day visit to Australia from today. He will inaugurate the fourth Indian consulate in Australia in Brisbane tomorrow. He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra. The External Affairs Minister will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House.

On the second leg of the visit, Dr Jaishankar will travel to Singapore on 8th of this month, during which he will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN – India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.