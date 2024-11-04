J-K: 12 injured as militants hurl grenades at TRC, Sunday market in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the grenade attack as “deeply disturbing” and said there can be no justification for targeting civilians

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 12 people have been injured after terrorists threw a grenade at a Sunday market in Srinagar. Those injured in the explosion have been rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.

As per reports, suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces vehicle at TRC crossing which missed the intended target and exploded on road causing injuries to atleast ten civilians.

The Sunday market in Srinagar witnesses huge rush as people in large numbers visit the market for winter shopping. Police have cordoned off the whole area and have launched a massive search operation to nab the attackers responsible for the terror crime.

This incident comes a day after security forces eliminated three terrorists including a top Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in two separate encounters at Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar and at Larnoo Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the grenade attack as “deeply disturbing” and said there can be no justification for targeting civilians. “The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” Mr Abdullah said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, directed the top police officer and other security officials to give a forceful response to the terrorists.

The Lt Governor spoke to DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on the grenade attack in Srinagar. He directed the security officials for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission,” Mr Sinha said.

On Saturday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter in Khanyar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now this operation has been completed. Security forces have killed a terrorist, who has been identified as Usman…, he was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 4 security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor has come to light and further investigation is being done in this regard…,” IGP Birdi told ANI.

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.