THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Continues to Remain in ‘Very Poor’ Category

Nov 4, 2024

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is continuously deteriorating with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 381 at 7 this evening. The air quality in the region remains in the very poor category. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 426, Rohini recorded 432, Punjabi Bagh’s AQI reached 424, and R K Puram recorded an AQI of 400. The AQI in Bawana station hit 404.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours during the next 2-3 days.

An air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

J-K: 12 injured as militants hurl grenades at TRC, Sunday market in Srinagar

Nov 4, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

India on High Growth Trajectory and Wants to Grow with World, Says Jaishankar in Australia

Nov 4, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

J&K: 3 terrorists neutralized by security forces in two separate encounters

Nov 3, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Hemant Soren Counters Amit Shah’s Infiltration Allegation With Sheikh Hasina Jibe

November 4, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana Minister Urges Farmers to Avoid Stubble Burning

November 4, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Continues to Remain in ‘Very Poor’ Category

November 4, 2024
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto, Promises UCC

November 4, 2024