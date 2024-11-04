India condemns attack by pro-Khalistani mob outside temple in Canada

AMN WEB DESK

India today condemned the attack by a pro-Khalistani mob acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario Canada yesterday. The country has expressed deep concern about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.,

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has asked the Canadian government to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. He said, India also expects that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. Mr Jaiswal said the outreach of Indian Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence.

“We have seen violent disruption today orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto,” the Indian consulate said in a statement.

“On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work,” it added.

Videos show armed mob attacking devotees at a temple in Canada, raising concerns about rising extremism.

String of temple attacks in Canada

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

In July, Arya had voiced deep concern over the violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities. In a post on Z, he wrote, “The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti.”