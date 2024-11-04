THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi-NCR continuously deteriorating

Nov 4, 2024

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is continuously deteriorating, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 373 this morning. The air quality in the region remains in the very poor category. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 433, Rohini recorded 409, Punjabi Bagh’s AQI reached 404, and R K Puram recorded an AQI of 393.

The AQI in Bawana station hit 408. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours during the next 2-3 days. An air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

