Uttarakhand: 36 killed as bus fell into trench in Almora; Prez and PM express grief

AMN / WEB DESK

In a tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand at least 36 passengers killed as bus fell into trench in Almora. The accident took place this morning in the Sult area of Almora district when a bus plunged into a deep gorge at Kupi, claiming the lives of 36 people and injuring 15 others.

The ill-fated bus was reportedly traveling from Gaulikhal to Ramnagar with 51 passengers on board. Intensive relief and rescue operations are ongoing. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, police, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue operations at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap. 50,000 rupees will also be given to the injured.

The Chief Minister has ordered financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees each for the families of the deceased and 1 lakh rupees each for the injured. He instructed the Commissioner of Kumaon Division to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Mr. Dhami has directed the suspension of the ARTO in the concerned areas of Pauri and Almora.