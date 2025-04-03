India examining implications of 26 % reciprocal tariffs imposed by US

AMN / NEW DELHI

India is carefully examining the implications of 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement today said that the Department is engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback of their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation.

The Department is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy. The US President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from 5th of April and the remaining country-specific additional ad valorem duty will be effective from 9th of April. The additional duty on India as per the order is 27 per cent.