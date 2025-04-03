Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US tariffs to vary by goods and country of origin: GTRI

Apr 3, 2025

Pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and other goods are exempt from Trump’s tariffs, as the White House releases a full list ahead of the April 5 implementation

US tariffs to vary by goods and country of origin: GTRI

WEB DESK

The United States’ new trade policy, announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, will determine tariffs based on the type of goods being exported and their country of origin, according to Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Under the new policy, certain goods will be exempt from tariffs. Essential and strategic items such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, and energy products—including oil, gas, coal, and liquefied natural gas (LNG)—will face zero tariffs.

For products containing 20 percent or more U.S.-made content, only the non-U.S. portion will be subject to tariffs. Imported goods sent through the postal network and valued at or under $800 would now be subject to a duty rate of either 30% of their value or $25 per item, with that rate increasing to $50 per item after June 1.

A 25 percent tariff will apply to key industrial sectors, including aluminum, steel, automobiles, and auto parts, and will be imposed on most countries.

For most other goods, a two-tiered tariff system will take effect. Starting April 5, 2025, all imports will be subject to a 10 percent baseline tariff. Then, from April 9, 2025, certain countries will face country-specific tariffs, which will replace the baseline tariff.

From April 9, imports from India could face tariffs as high 26 percent. However, essential and strategic goods such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, and energy products will remain exempt from any new tariffs.

“The actual tariff a country faces depends on what it’s exporting and how its trade practices align with U.S. economic and national security interests,” Srivastava stated.

The new tariff policy is outlined in Executive Order-Sec. 2, The Reciprocal Tariff Policy, which states:

“The additional ad valorem duty on all imports from all trading partners shall start at 10 percent and shortly thereafter, the additional ad valorem duty shall increase for trading partners enumerated in Annex I to this order at the rates set forth in Annex I to this order. These additional ad valorem duties shall apply until such time as I determine that the underlying conditions described above are satisfied, resolved, or mitigated.”

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance welcomes exclusion from US tariffs

Apr 3, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Poonam Gupta appointed as new Dy Governor of RBI

Apr 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets end with mixed trends

Apr 2, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US tariffs to vary by goods and country of origin: GTRI

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sensex, Nifty open lower as Trump tariffs trigger global sell-off

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance welcomes exclusion from US tariffs

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ट्रंप के टैरिफ से अमेरिकी अर्थव्यवस्था को होगा नुकसान, वैश्विक स्तर पर आ सकती है मंदी: अर्थशास्त्री

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!