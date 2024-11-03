‘Absurd, baseless’: India lodges protest on allegations against Amit Shah, summons Canadian Envoy

India also said its consular officials were under ‘audio and video surveillance’ by the Canadian government and protested the ‘flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions’.

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India has strongly protested against references made to Home Minister Amit Shah by Canada’s Deputy Minister David Morrison before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security.

The External Affairs Ministry summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday and conveyed India’s protests regarding references made to Home Minister Amit Shah before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security by Deputy Minister David Morrison.

Briefing the media in New Delhi this afternoon, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a Diplomatic Note was handed over concerning the proceedings of the Standing Committee in Ottawa on 29th October. He emphasized that the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media confirms India’s view of the current Canadian Government’s political agenda and behavioral pattern. He cautioned that such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

“We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A Diplomatic Note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024,” Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Saturday.

Regarding surveillance conducted by Canada on Indian officials, Mr. Jaiswal said that some of India’s consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian Government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. The spokesperson said that India formally protested to the Canadian Government, as New Delhi deems these actions a violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions.

The spokesperson stressed that by citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. He added that diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. He said this action by the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices.