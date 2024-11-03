Man who threatened Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested, has no link with Lawrence Bishnoi

Pappu Yadav had claimed that the caller from a “Dubai number” was upset over his social media outburst against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

AMN

The Bihar Police today arrested a man for allegedly issuing a death threat to Pappu Yadav, an independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mahesh Pandey, was arrested in Delhi. During interrogation, Pandey confessed to the crime and said that he was not linked to any gang, police said.

On October 28, the Purnea MP claimed that he received a death threat over the phone after his threat to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Speaking about the arrest of Pandey, Purnea’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Kartikeya Sharma said that he was arrested after technical surveillance by the police.

“Pandey had previously worked with influential people. When he came to know that Pappu Yadav had challenged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he devised the plan and issued a death threat to the Lok Sabha MP,” Sharma said.

The motive behind issuing the death threat to Pappu Yadav was under investigation, Sharma said.

The police also seized the mobile phone and the SIM card that was allegedly used by Pandey for issuing the death threat to Purnea MP.