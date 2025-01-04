US sanctions Chinese cybersecurity firm over hacking allegations

WEB DESK

The United States imposed sanctions on the Beijing-based cybersecurity company Integrity Technology Group yesterday, for its alleged role in multiple computer intrusion incidents targeting critical U.S. infrastructure.

In a statement, the US State Department said that Integrity Tech was a large Chinese government contractor. It accused the company of being behind a prolific hacking group known as Flax Typhoon.

The sanctions came a few days after the Treasury Department reported that Chinese hackers remotely accessed several U.S. Treasury Department workstations and unclassified documents in a major cybersecurity incident. Chinese officials have previously accused the U.S. and its allies of having jumped to an unwarranted conclusion and making groundless accusations against China in relation to Integrity and Flax Typhoon.

Meanwhile, Beijing on Thursday announced new export control measures targeting 28 US companies and barred 10 of them from conducting business in the country. Among those sanctioned are some of the biggest defence manufacturers globally.