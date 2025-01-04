Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam sworn into 119th US Congress

The Indian Awaaz

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam was sworn into the 119th US Congress yesterday, as the first Indian-American and South Asian to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. Subramanyam becomes the sixth member of the ‘Samosa Caucus’; the informal name for the group of Indian American lawmakers.

Subramanyam, who succeeds retiring Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, now represents a district that spans Loudoun, Rappahannock, Fauquier, and parts of Prince William and Fairfax Counties. Before joining Congress, Subramanyam served as a Policy Advisor to former President Barack Obama. He was elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019.

