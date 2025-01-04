India-Iran review bilateral ties at 19th Foreign Office Consultations

Staff Reporter

India and Iran reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relationships, including Chabahar Port, agricultural cooperation, trade and economic issues, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties. The 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi yesterday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Majid Takht Ravanchi co-chaired the meeting.

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the discussions also covered current regional and global developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, West Asia, and the South Caucasus. The Foreign Secretary highlighted the significance of Chabahar Port in supporting Afghanistan’s reconstruction and economic development. Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN, BRICS, and SCO.

During his visit, Dr. Ravanchi also called on External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Their discussions focused on bilateral matters and current regional challenges. Both sides agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.