The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8 Killed as Speedboat Sinks in Indonesia’s Maluku Province After Striking Floating Wood

Jan 3, 2025

AMN

Eight people were killed after a speedboat carrying 30 passengers sank in the waters off Seram Bagian Barat Regency in Indonesia’s Maluku Province today. According to media reports, the speedboat struck a piece of wood floating on the water’s surface, causing damage to the boat’s hull. The accident occurred shortly after the boat departed from a seaport in the regency, en route to Ambon City, the provincial capital. Earlier, on October 12 last year, at least five people were killed, and several others disappeared after a speedboat caught fire in the waters off Indonesia’s North Maluku Province.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar & Iran’s Deputy FM holds talks on Chabahar Port & Regional Developments

Jan 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar & Maldives FM hold bilateral discussions on development projects

Jan 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas delegation visits Cairo over Gaza ceasefire

Jan 3, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Govt seeks public opinion on Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025

4 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Cold Wave & Yellow Alert Issued for J&K, Snowfall & Rain Forecasted

4 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FINAL TRADE JAN 3: Markets End in Red; Sensex Falls 721 Points

4 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8 Killed as Speedboat Sinks in Indonesia’s Maluku Province After Striking Floating Wood

3 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment