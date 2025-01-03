8 Killed as Speedboat Sinks in Indonesia’s Maluku Province After Striking Floating Wood

AMN

Eight people were killed after a speedboat carrying 30 passengers sank in the waters off Seram Bagian Barat Regency in Indonesia’s Maluku Province today. According to media reports, the speedboat struck a piece of wood floating on the water’s surface, causing damage to the boat’s hull. The accident occurred shortly after the boat departed from a seaport in the regency, en route to Ambon City, the provincial capital. Earlier, on October 12 last year, at least five people were killed, and several others disappeared after a speedboat caught fire in the waters off Indonesia’s North Maluku Province.