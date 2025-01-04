The Indian Awaaz

Hamas says indirect talks with Israel resumes in Qatari capital

Jan 4, 2025

WEB DESK

Hamas has confirmed that indirect negotiations with Israel have resumed in Doha, Qatar, to achieve a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Hamas stated in a release that the latest round of talks is expected to focus on achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. It also aims to facilitate the safe and prompt return of the displaced Palestinians.

Israel said on Thursday it had sent a delegation to Doha for ceasefire talks. Earlier Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a statement that a delegation of professional officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and the Israel Defense Forces will continue the negotiations. The talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been ongoing for more than a year.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning stating that Israel would intensify its military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages soon.

