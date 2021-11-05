US: On Diwali President Biden lights Diya at White House; Harris also congratulates people

Three Democratic members of the House of Representatives have announced plans to introduce legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday. It is proposed to be called the Deepavali Day Act.
WEB DESK
US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have greeted people celebrating Diwali as lawmakers announce plans to introduce legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday in America.
“May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness, there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope,” Biden wrote in a post on Twitter that also has a picture of him and First Lady Jill Biden lighting the ceremonial lamps at the White House.
He added: “To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali.”
Vice-President Harris’s post was longer with a video message: “Greetings everyone. I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy valley to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world.
“This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic. The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace. Let’s remember to honor the light within one another. From our family to yours I wish you a joyous Diwali.”
This is their first Diwali as president and vice-president.
On Wednesday, three Democratic members of the House of Representatives announced plans to introduce legislation, Deepavali Day Act, making Diwali a federal holiday.