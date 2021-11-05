Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10
WHO grants emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin
India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs, keep chance of reaching T20 WC semis alive
PM urges door-to-door visits for full Covid vaccination; ‘har ghar dastak’ the new mantra
Pakistan refuses use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flight
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2021 01:33:44      انڈین آواز

US: On Diwali President Biden lights Diya at White House; Harris also congratulates people

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Three Democratic members of the House of Representatives have announced plans to introduce legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday. It is proposed to be called the Deepavali Day Act.

WEB DESK

Image

US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have greeted people celebrating Diwali as lawmakers announce plans to introduce legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday in America.

“May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness, there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope,” Biden wrote in a post on Twitter that also has a picture of him and First Lady Jill Biden lighting the ceremonial lamps at the White House.

He added: “To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali.”

Vice-President Harris’s post was longer with a video message: “Greetings everyone. I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy valley to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world.

“This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic. The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace. Let’s remember to honor the light within one another. From our family to yours I wish you a joyous Diwali.”

This is their first Diwali as president and vice-president.

On Wednesday, three Democratic members of the House of Representatives announced plans to introduce legislation, Deepavali Day Act, making Diwali a federal holiday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz