Diwali is being celebrated traditional fervour and gaiety

Festival of lights Diwali is being celebrated across India with traditional fervour and gaiety today. The festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated by lighting up houses, temples and other public places. People also worship the Goddess of wealth Lakshmi on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people on the occasion. In his message, Mr. Kovind said that Deepawali festival symbolizes victory of good over evil and light over darkness. He said, this festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of society.

Mr. Kovind said that Deepawali gives the message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. He said that it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other. The President has called upon everyone to celebrate Deepawali together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment.

The Vice President has said that this festival brings light, harmony, prosperity and peace into our lives. Mr Naidu hoped that this festival usher in a new enthusiasm to make our lives more fulfilling and bring happiness to everyone around us.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. In a tweet, Mr Modi wished that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone’s life.

With significant decline in Covid-19, people in Maharashtra are celebrating the festival of lights with traditional fervor and with same enthusiasm as it used to be before global pandemic. Diwali Celebrations have begun since early morning with customary Abhyang Snan, lighting of fire crackers and exchanging sweets and people are also enjoying the festival attending early morning music concerts being held in Mumbai and in other cities of the state.

In Maharashtra, Abhyanga snan means early morning bath with Ubtan and Scented oil has special importance during Diwali Celebration and everyone including youth and children begin their celebration after taking Abhyanga Snan. After last year’s low-key affair, this year people in Maharashtra are able to celebrate this festival with the same enthusiasm of the past, due to the significant improvement in Covid situation in the state. Youth and children are busy in lighting firecrackers since morning.

Early morning music concerts like Diwali Pahat are being organised and people are enjoying the songs and music by famous singers and musicians. Many people are visiting temples to seek blessing of the deity.

Many other programmes like Diwali celebration with Divyang children and other people from underprivileged sections were held in various parts of the state.

Despite Diwali holiday, Muhurat Trading took place in the evening in Bombay stock exchange.

